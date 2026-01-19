12 Times Blended Families Learned That Love Doesn’t Need DNA

My stepdaughter was in her early 20s when I married her dad. I never had kids so am still blown away that I'm a grandma. After reading so many terrible stories about stepgrand's I called her one day and thanked her for treating me like a *real* grandmother. There was silence for a few seconds before she said"Of course you are." I hit the lottery with her. She loves me because I make her dad happy. And then for me...🥰