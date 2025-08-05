My Son Refused to Speak to Me Without His Wife, Until It Blew Up in His Face

She wrote, “This issue started a while ago, my son married Becky. Becky and my daughter do not get along. Looking in on it, personalities don’t mix well. They frustrate each other a lot.

About a year ago, the family was having a BBQ and Becky was asked to bring paper plates so no one had to clean plates. She brought plastic plates, so my daughter would need to wash them in order to give them back to Becky by the end of the night. The BBQ was at her home.

I think it was a breaking point for her, because she grabbed me and went inside. She had a big rant where she was not pleasant about Becky. It was mostly about her not following instructions, and in her eyes, that she was incompetent. I told her to calm down and just enjoy the night. I would do the dishes.”