Add some hair removal agent in that shampoo ? Also better get away from that family if you can.
My Jobless Stepsister Kept Using My Expensive Shampoo, My Stepmom Approved It—I Got Even
In stepfamilies, even small things can spark big conflicts. For Michelle, it all started with shampoo. Now her stepsister is mad, her stepmom calls her selfish, and her dad says to apologize. What would you do if you were in her shoes?
Hello, Bright Side,
Long story short, my stepsister doesn’t have a job. Recently, I started noticing that she was using my expensive shampoo without asking. I told her to stop. That’s when my stepmom rushed to my room and blew up, “You are so petty and selfish!”
So when she left, I secretly arranged all my shampoo and conditioner into a locked box I keep in my closet now. After it, I added a cheap brand to the bathroom shelf.
When my stepsister found out, she said, “It’s just shampoo, why are you making it a big deal?” I told her that if it’s just shampoo, then she can buy her own. She rolled her eyes, and now they are both mad at me. My MIL complains to my dad that I’ve been treating her daughter like a total stranger, while family should always come first.
My dad told me to apologize “to just keep the peace,” but I don’t feel like I did anything wrong. I buy my own stuff with my own money, and she doesn’t even ask! I don’t really think it’s fair to call me selfish for that. So, I’m sitting here wondering what I should do next: unlock my shampoo and let my stepsister use it just to cool things down, or stand my ground? Please help.
Michelle D.
Hi Michelle,
Unlocking the shampoo would set a precedent that your stepsister can take your things if she and her mom push hard enough. If you want to keep long-term peace and respect, we believe that the best path is:
- Keep your belongings private.
- Refuse to argue about it.
- Show consistency in how you respond.
Check our suggestions below.
- Do not argue about “family” or “selfishness.” That debate won’t go anywhere. Instead, state clearly and calmly: “I buy this with my own money. I am not willing to share it. You’ll need to buy your own.”
Keep repeating this in the same neutral way if they bring it up again.
- Instead of apologizing (which would signal you accept blame), offer a compromise statement. “I won’t apologize for wanting to use my own things, but I’ll make sure this doesn’t cause fights by keeping my items private.”
- Remove all products from the shared bathroom. Locking your shampoo was good, but leaving a cheap brand out gives them an opening to criticize you again (“She did it to humiliate us!”). The cleaner approach: remove everything of yours. If nothing of yours is in the bathroom, there’s nothing for her to use or argue about.
Bright Side
For Michelle, it was shampoo. For another reader, it was her mother-in-law’s constant criticism of her style. “My makeup is too heavy, my dress too revealing, my jeans too tight... I tried to ignore it, but this time she crossed the line.” And that’s how one birthday turned into family drama.