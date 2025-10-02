My MIL Said I Dress Too Revealing, She Wasn’t Ready for My Next Move
Hello, Bright Side,
I’m Amy. It was my MIL’s birthday. For context, this time I was wearing ripped jeans, a crop top, and a jacket. As soon as I walked in, she gave me a once-over and pursed her lips. I thought that was it. But later, when the rest of the family arrived, she said loudly, “Back in my day, women didn’t need to show skin to feel confident.”
I immediately shot back: “Or maybe you just didn’t have the confidence to dress how you wanted.”
The room went dead quiet. My MIL gasped and muttered something about “respect.” My FIL awkwardly tried to change the subject, but I added that respect goes both ways, and her comment wasn’t exactly respectful.
MIL started crying, saying she was “just making an observation,” and stormed off to her room. Now I’m being accused of “ruining the night” even though I just tried to protect myself. Do I owe an apology to my MIL?
Hi, Amy,
You do not owe a full apology for defending yourself. Your MIL made a public comment that was critical and dismissive. However, if family harmony matters to you, here are some ideas on how you can approach this situation constructively.
- Clear things up without taking back what you said. For example: “I didn’t mean to upset you at your birthday. I just wanted to explain that those kinds of comments feel hurtful to me.”
This way, you acknowledge her feelings without taking responsibility for her behavior.
- Be direct but brief next time. If she comments again, calmly say, “I’d rather not discuss my clothes or makeup.” Then change the subject. Use the “broken record” method. Repeat the same phrase each time. Hopefully, it will signal to her that you won’t engage.
- Don’t get drawn into defending yourself to everyone. Some relatives will side with her because of hierarchy or tradition. If they accuse you of “ruining the night,” point out calmly: “I didn’t bring up anyone’s appearance. I only responded when I was criticized.” Then leave it there.
Again, it’s not appropriate to criticize anyone’s appearance, especially in front of others. Personal style is a choice, and comments about it often cross the line into disrespect. Setting boundaries is reasonable, and you don’t need to feel guilty for protecting yourself.
Yours,
Bright Side
