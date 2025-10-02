My MIL Said I Dress Too Revealing, She Wasn’t Ready for My Next Move

Hello, Bright Side,



I’m Amy. It was my MIL’s birthday. For context, this time I was wearing ripped jeans, a crop top, and a jacket. As soon as I walked in, she gave me a once-over and pursed her lips. I thought that was it. But later, when the rest of the family arrived, she said loudly, “Back in my day, women didn’t need to show skin to feel confident.”

I immediately shot back: “Or maybe you just didn’t have the confidence to dress how you wanted.”

The room went dead quiet. My MIL gasped and muttered something about “respect.” My FIL awkwardly tried to change the subject, but I added that respect goes both ways, and her comment wasn’t exactly respectful.

MIL started crying, saying she was “just making an observation,” and stormed off to her room. Now I’m being accused of “ruining the night” even though I just tried to protect myself. Do I owe an apology to my MIL?