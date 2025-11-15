I Refused to Let My Stepmom Live in My Late Dad’s House — Fair Doesn’t Mean Cruel

Hi Bright Side,

This is my story:

When my dad remarried, I was in my 20s. His new wife, Linda, was kind but distant — polite smiles, careful words. We were never close, but we got along fine.

Dad passed away last year after a long illness. He’d left a clear will — the house I grew up in went to me, and his savings to her. Linda was still living in the house when he died. I gave her time to grieve, told her she didn’t have to rush out.

Six months later, she was still there. The problem? She’d started redecorating — repainting my old bedroom, changing the locks, telling people it was “her home.”

When I brought it up, she said, “Your dad would want me here. You already have your own life.”

I said, “And this is the life he built for me. He left this house to me, not for you to take over.”

She called me heartless. My relatives said I should “let her stay — she’s alone now.”

So, I made her an offer: three months’ free rent and help finding a smaller place nearby. She refused.

Eventually, I had to file the formal eviction paperwork. The hardest thing I’ve ever done. She packed her things quietly and left before the notice even took effect.

She didn’t take a single thing that wasn’t hers.

Am I a bad person?