I Stopped Answering Work Calls After 5 PM, My Boss Took Me to HR

Hi, Bright Side readers and fellow office workers!

Here is what happened. I have been at this company for a little over three years. My performance reviews are solid. I meet deadlines, help teammates, and I am usually the person who fills in when a coworker takes a leave.

But over the last few months, my boss has started calling after work hours. Sometimes “urgent”, sometimes “not-so-urgent” and just stuff like “Did you see this email?” or “Can you quickly update this slide?” after I clock out. At first, I answered. I did not want to seem difficult.