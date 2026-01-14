I Refuse to Lie for My Boss, Even Though Her Husband Runs the Company

Dear Amber,



Thank you for reaching out and sharing your story with us.



Take the promotion, but don’t pretend the fallout isn’t real, and don’t try to “win them over” by acting like nothing happened. Your coworkers aren’t reacting to you personally. They’re reacting to the shock of watching a powerful spouse get exposed and demoted overnight.



The worst thing you can do now is overcorrect by being overly friendly, apologetic, or hands-off, because that will quietly confirm their fear that you’re either guilty or temporary.



Instead, set the tone immediately. Call a short team meeting, acknowledge the tension head-on. And make it clear that you didn’t ask for this role, didn’t play politics to get it, and aren’t interested in punishing anyone for loyalty to the previous manager.



Then pivot to something concrete, how decisions will be handled differently, how credit will be documented and shared, and how pitches will move upward transparently, so this exact situation can never happen again.



That does two things at once: it explains why you’re there without sounding defensive, and it reassures them that the power dynamic has actually changed.



If the environment still stays hostile after you’ve been consistent, fair, and visibly professional for a few months, then you quietly start looking elsewhere. But leaving immediately would hand your former manager a posthumous win by making it look like you couldn’t survive the role she failed at.