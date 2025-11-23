I Refused to Keep My Pregnancy Secret Just Because My Sister Lost Her Baby

Hi Bright Side,

You can call me Elena. I’m 29, and I come from a very close, very emotional family. My older sister, Anna, is 33. She spent nine long years trying to get pregnant (IVF, medications, procedures, the whole emotional roller coaster). When she finally conceived, we all cried from happiness.

Then the unimaginable happened. She lost the baby two months ago, and she hasn’t been herself since. She barely talks, cries often, and avoids anything that reminds her of babies. I get it; losing a child is soul-breaking. The whole family has been tiptoeing around her, trying not to say anything that might set her off.

A week after her loss, I found out I was pregnant. I was terrified to tell anyone. When I finally told my mom privately, she immediately said, “You can’t say anything. Not now. Not when your sister is this fragile.”