My Husband Is Never Jealous and I Feel Guilty of What I Did

Some people consider jealousy a sign of love, but that’s not always the case. Our reader, out of curiosity or frustration, decided to make her husband jealous. What she discovered later changed their marriage forever.

Our reader reached out to us.

Thanks for reaching out to us. We’re sorry to hear about what you’re going through. We’ve got some helpful tips that might make things a bit easier for you.

Rethink your relationship.

Take a step back and think about your relationship. Look at whether this situation hints at bigger problems or recurring issues in your marriage. Ask yourself if you’re genuinely happy and content with your husband, and if it’s worth sticking with. Remember, your own happiness and well-being should always come first.

Spend some time on your own.

You might want to take some time to be alone and reflect on your thoughts and feelings. It’s important to carve out moments alone to reflect on what’s been happening. Spending time by yourself can give you a chance to sort through your feelings and figure out what you really want. Sometimes stepping back from the relationship for a bit can help you see things more clearly without distractions.

Try therapy.

Don’t hesitate to explore therapy as an option. Talking to a professional can give you valuable insights and guidance. You might also want to take your husband with you if you’re willing to save the marriage. It will be your safe space to express your feelings, learn coping strategies, and work through any issues you’re facing.

Take care of yourself.

Take care of yourself and put your well-being first. Do things that make you happy and relaxed, and don’t forget to give yourself space to process your feelings. At the same time, if you have any suspicions or gut feelings about something not being right in your relationship, don’t ignore them. Trust yourself and address any issues as they arise.