12 People Share the Most Shocking Gifts They Got for Christmas

Curiosities
21 hours ago

Christmas gifts can be tricky—sometimes they’re a hit, and other times they completely miss the mark, whether you’re the giver or receiver. But every once in a while, you get a present so surprising or unbelievable that it leaves a lasting impression for years to come.

  • My MIL handed me a beautifully wrapped gift, and when I opened it, I found a sweater that was several sizes too small. "I thought this might motivate you to get in shape," she said with a sweet but cutting smile. The room went silent as I sat there, humiliated.
    Then my husband took the sweater, held it up, and said, "Wow, Mom, you didn't have to get Max a present!" Then he tossed it onto the couch where our golden retriever, Max, was lying. Everyone laughed nervously, and her smug expression disappeared.
  • My boyfriend's grandma had a really unique diamond ring, and I complimented the setting. Later, we met up for lunch, and she gave me my Christmas present. I opened the box and was really confused because there were only little plastic rings. I thought it was something craft-related, she knows I crochet.
    No, turns out it was for sizing a ring. And a piece of paper under it showed me the ring that was being custom-made. She bought me my own diamond ring. © notyourcoloringbook / Reddit
  • My sister got a book from my grandmother titled “Proper Etiquette.” She proceeded to tell her in front of the whole family that “She’ll be more likely to make the boys stay after reading it!” My sister just smiled and carried on. © ***_rot02 / Reddit
  • I got a mini jewelry box for traveling from my mother. She gets me cheap jewelry every Christmas (because she likes it), and the only jewelry I wear is my wedding ring and occasional necklace. And I never travel. © tkdbbelt / Reddit
  • When my wife and I first got married, her parents hated me. One year, they got me a woman’s sweater. The next Christmas, I wore it over, and my MIL asked my wife why I was wearing a woman’s sweater. © RichLyons*** / Reddit
  • My brother gave me a bright orange wallet. “Because you like orange so much,” he said while flashing the wallet I gave him a few years ago. It’s red. He’s color-blind. © Whole-Arachnid-Army / Reddit
  • My MIL got me an ugly purse with the clearance sticker still attached. The box it came in was dusty and damaged. © Bottle_Sweaty / Reddit
  • Recently I was talking with my mom about how I’ve cut back pretty significantly on scented products of any kind for my health as I have allergies and asthma that has gotten worse. She got me scented shower steamers because she felt I must miss the fun scented stuff. © StoryAlternative6476 / Reddit
  • When I was 10 years old, my grandparents gave me an unwrapped suitcase for Christmas. In the interests of convenience, they used that suitcase for the wrapped presents for my sisters. © ragedandobtused / Reddit
  • My mom asked what my 13-year-old daughter wanted for Christmas, and I said, "She likes to sew." How this led to our entire extended family buying her nothing but yarn, I do not know. © Downtown_Statement87 / Reddit
  • My mom made a pineapple upside down cake for dessert, because she said she knows it’s my favorite. I’m allergic to pineapple. © 111gemini111 / Reddit
  • I asked for a jigsaw puzzle that had 300–1000 pieces. I received three jigsaw puzzles with 100 pieces each. © Feral-Librarian / Reddit

Picking the perfect gift for kids can be a real challenge. In this article, people share their experiences of buying presents for the little ones in their family, only to regret their choices almost right away.

Comments

Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads