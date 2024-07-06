My Husband Forbade Me from Buying My Daughter a Gift — Because “It’s HIS Money”

When dealing with finances, certain blended families face difficulties or may find it challenging to ensure fair treatment for all children. For example, Lindsay wanted her daughter to receive equal treatment to her stepdaughter, which led her to contemplate buying an expensive graduation gift. However, her husband disagreed, asserting it was his money, and proposed a less expensive alternative. Lindsay felt disappointed and sought our advice for direction.

Here is Lindsay’s letter:

Hello there! Thank you for sharing your story. We have some tips we hope can offer you some help.

Initiate an honest dialogue with your husband.

Have a heartfelt discussion with your husband about how his decision not to contribute to your daughter’s graduation gift affected you emotionally. Share why the gift holds significance for you and why you feel it’s important to treat both daughters equally, as he has done in the past with his daughter.

Engage the services of a family counselor.

Considering the ongoing tensions and unresolved emotions, involving a family counselor could be beneficial. A professional can facilitate the conversation, providing a structured environment for both you and your husband to express your feelings.

Set firm money boundaries.

Looking ahead, it may be beneficial to establish clear money boundaries and expectations within your family. Developing a plan for handling expenses, particularly significant ones such as gifts for children, can prevent misunderstandings and align both of you on financial responsibilities.

Deepen your connection with your stepdaughter.

Highlight the positive relationship you share with your stepdaughter. Her supportive gesture reflects a solid connection between you. Invest more time with her and acknowledge her kindness. Strengthening this connection can foster a tighter-knit family and offer your daughter a sense of fairness and support, regardless of your husband’s stance.