My In-Laws Want My Husband’s Money—Now I Need to Protect My Kids

I lost my husband. One moment, I was living a life full of happiness with my husband and our two kids. The next, everything changed. As painful as it was, I had to gather myself for the sake of our children.

He had substantial life insurance. While it could never bring him back, it provided financial stability, security, and a future for our kids. I made sure to use it wisely—setting up savings for college, covering necessary expenses, and ensuring we wouldn’t face financial hardship. It was his final gift to us, ensuring we would be taken care of. But that’s when his family stepped in.

Initially, it wasn’t direct. A few months after his death, my in-laws started asking for money. My mother-in-law sat me down and said they needed to talk. She and my father-in-law believed I should give a portion of the insurance money to my husband’s grandparents—his mother’s parents. I was shocked.

We hadn’t been close. They barely acknowledged me and didn’t even attend our wedding, claiming it was too far to travel, yet they somehow managed to go on European vacations every year. They had never shown interest in our kids—no birthday cards, no visits. Now, suddenly, they needed help?

Their reasoning? “Your husband and our son would’ve wanted this.” I said the money wasn’t meant for anyone else—except for our children. It was for their future, their well-being. When I explained this, the guilt trips began.