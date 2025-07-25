I Refused to Let My Things Get Stolen at Work—Maybe I Went Too Far

Hi Bright Side,



I have a somewhat funny story to share and also need a bit of advice on how to handle my current office situation. I am a tea drinker in an office full of coffee lovers. Sick of the coffee machine, I started bringing my own tea to the office, because not having a relaxing cup was bringing my productivity down. I offered tea to my co-workers, but they all preferred their coffee, so that was that.



Recently, my parents went on a trip and, knowing my penchant for tea, brought me boxes of really expensive, fancy tea leaves. As usual, I took a box to the office, marking it as mine. It vanished in three days. It would have lasted me a month. I asked around, but no one seemed to know what happened to it. So, I brought another box, and this time I marked it boldly, “Jessica’s Tea: Please do not touch.” I went down the same way, vanishing again. I was really irritated, and to prank the person taking my tea, I made something unforgettable with salt and soy sauce.