My DIL Charges Me for Toilet Paper When I Babysit—in My Son’s House

Hi <strong>Bright Side,

My DIL makes me pay for toilet paper whenever I babysit my grandkids. “This isn’t a free hotel!” she snapped while my son just stood there silent. I smiled and handed her the money without arguing. But once they left for their weekend away, I did something different.

I ordered pizza delivery for me and the kids, then had groceries delivered—snacks, drinks, everything we’d need. By the time my son and DIL came home Sunday night, I’d completely restocked their fridge and pantry with food I bought.

Her face when she opened the refrigerator was incredible. I hadn’t just paid for what we ate—I’d filled their kitchen with nicer brands and organic stuff they don’t usually buy. The kids were so happy because I got all their favorite snacks, which she normally says are “too expensive.”

My son looked embarrassed but didn’t say anything. How could he without admitting his wife was being ridiculous? The kids kept thanking me and asking if I’d do it again next time.

I saved every receipt and left them on the counter with a note saying exactly what I spent on “not being a freeloader.” It was more than they usually spend on groceries in a month.

She hasn’t said anything about charging me since, but I can tell she’s still annoyed. Now the kids get excited when I come over because they expect special treats, which honestly makes me happy.

I love my grandchildren, but I shouldn’t have to pay for toilet paper when I’m babysitting for free. This showed me how petty she is, and I’m not sure how to handle staying close to my grandkids when she’s like this.

Please help,

Karen