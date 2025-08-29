My Daughter Expects Me to Sell My Home So She Can Quit Her Job

Hi Bright Side,

My daughter insisted I sell my house to fund her unemployment: “It’s my inheritance anyway!” I said no. “I’ll put you in a nursing home!” she yelled.

At 3 AM, my doorbell rang. What I saw made me grateful I’d refused. It was my daughter with a real estate agent she’d hired without my permission, demanding to “assess the property value” so we could “make informed decisions about my future.”

I was standing in my pajamas at 3 AM while this poor agent awkwardly apologized for the late hour, explaining that my daughter had told him it was an “emergency family situation” requiring immediate evaluation. She had apparently convinced him that I was suffering from memory issues and needed immediate help managing my finances.

The agent seemed confused when I appeared completely furious about the intrusion. My daughter kept insisting that “elderly people need guidance with major decisions” and that selling the house was “what’s best for everyone.” She had already researched comparable sales in the neighborhood and calculated how much money she’d have after the sale.

The agent quickly left after realizing he’d been misled about the situation, but my daughter stayed for another hour trying to convince me that selling was “inevitable” and I should “get ahead of the process.” She had a folder full of nursing home brochures and kept talking about how “nice” some facilities looked.

Since that night, she’s been alternating between guilt trips about my “stubborn pride” and threats about my future care. She’s also been pressuring other family members to talk sense into me about “planning for my golden years” by liquidating my assets now.

I’ve lived in this house for thirty years and worked hard to pay it off—I’m not selling it so she can quit her job and live off my money. But her lies about my mental health are making other family members think she’s just a concerned daughter trying to help me. I need advice on how to protect myself from her manipulation while keeping my independence and my home.

Sincerely,

Helen