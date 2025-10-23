I Refused to Cover My Parents’ Debts—I’m Not Their Bank

For your daughter's sake? Ask him if he is willing to give up his car to help your ungrateful parents. Ask him how much of your children's college funds (IF you can even afford to have them) he wants to give up. How about school books and clothes? What you are doing IS FOR YOUR DAUGHTER'S SAKE! You being kind, helpful and caring is NOT A REASON FOR YOUR Bio donors to expect you to completely fund their lives. What they did to your daughter is emotional abuse and you should not let them SEE OR TALK TO HER. They will say anything they can to make you look like a bad guy. If your daughter wants to talk to you about them, do so, without trashing them to her. Just keep talking to her about the truth and don't give in or change what you tell her. You have to be consistent with the information you think is appropriate. If you let them they will ruin your relationship with her, without question. They are setting the tone for your relationship now, if you give in to them it will be forever. Your daughter needs her parents much more than she needs her grandparents.