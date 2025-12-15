I Refuse to Do Extra Unpaid Work Just Because My Coworkers Are Incompetent

Dear Bright Side,

I finished my workload earlier than my colleagues. While they struggled to keep up, HR told me that once I was done, I should take on their tasks too. I answered, “I won’t do unpaid work!”

HR shot back, “We pay you from 9 to 5 to do what we want. You’re here to work, not whine.”

I stayed polite and smiled.

But what no one knows is that I’ve been secretly paying attention to how my colleagues used their work hours, and I’d been taking notes.

The next day, everybody froze in horror when I revealed my notes: the extra breaks, the websites they browsed instead of working, the long, unnecessary phone calls.

Then I told HR, clearly and calmly, that I wasn’t going to do other people’s jobs while they spent time avoiding theirs. I also added, “If you were doing your job properly, you would’ve noticed this yourself. If you want me to leave, I can.”

I know I won’t be fired because the team relies heavily on me. But now I’ve also earned a new label: the “company snitch.”

I didn’t want it to come to this, but I felt backed into a corner. If I stayed quiet, I’d be stuck doing free work for people who weren’t pulling their weight.

Was I wrong?

— Alana