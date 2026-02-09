I Charged My MIL for the Food She Ate While Babysitting My Kid—I’m Not Running a Charity
Letter from Dede:
Hey Bright Side,
Okay, so I genuinely don’t know if I’m losing my mind here or if this is as wild as it feels.
Context: My MIL watches my daughter twice a week while I work. It’s been that way for a while, and yes, I’m grateful for the help. Childcare is expensive, I get it. I’ve always said thank you, I’ve never acted like she owes me this.
Here’s the issue though. Every time she babysits, she cooks these full-on meals using my groceries. Like not just lunch for my kid, I mean big family-style dinners.
Then she packs up leftovers and takes them home. At first I didn’t say anything because I didn’t want to be rude, but over time I realized my grocery bill had jumped by like $150 a month. That’s not nothing for us.
So I finally brought it up. I basically said, “Hey, would you mind either using your own groceries or chipping in for the food you take home?” She snapped back with, “I’m helping you!” and stormed out.
Cool. Awkward, but whatever. Fast forward to the next day. I got home from work, opened the fridge and my stomach DROPPED.
Almost everything was gone. Pantry too. Meat, snacks, staples, wiped out.
Turns out she came by while I was at work “to settle things up,” cooked another meal, packed all the groceries, and left me a note that literally said: “I took the groceries to deduct what you owe me for babysitting.”
Y’all. I felt sick. Then, as if that wasn’t enough, she sends a family group text saying I’m exploiting her, refusing to feed her, and treating her like “the help.”
Now my phone is blowing up with relatives acting like I’m some ungrateful monster. I never said she couldn’t eat. I never said I wouldn’t pay her. I just asked her to not take home bags of groceries every week.
Did I cross some unspoken MIL line, or is this as unhinged as it feels? How would you even move forward after something like this?
Best,
Dede
This is you trying to get something for free! You said you thank her and appreciate her. It sounds like you don't appreciate her, grocery bill averages to $37.50 a week. Two days at a daycare would cost you much more than that. You only appreciate when you think it's free! Either apologize or find a daycare and pay more than $150 for 8 days a month! Wow
Thank you so much for sharing your story with us, Dede! Hopefully, something here helps you feel a little less alone and a little more grounded as you figure out your next move.
- Don’t let the group chat rewrite reality — Family group texts are basically chaos portals. Once the narrative gets set in there, it snowballs fast. If you can, stop defending yourself publicly. Pick one or two reasonable people (maybe your husband handles their side), calmly explain what actually happened, and let the rest think what they want. You’re not required to win a PR campaign in a family of adults who love drama.
- Free childcare is never truly free — We hate this truth, but it’s real. There’s always a cost: money, control, guilt, strings. If you keep using her for childcare, assume this issue will resurface in some other form. You might want to at least price out alternatives, even if you don’t switch right away, just so you’re not trapped by “well, we have no other option.”
- It’s okay if the relationship changes after this — Not every conflict ends in a heart-to-heart and hugs. Sometimes it just ends in distance and clearer rules. That’s not failure, it’s adaptation. If things are more formal and less cozy after this, that might actually be healthier for everyone long-term.
Family boundaries can get messy when help turns into conflict. Many parents struggle with in-law expectations, unspoken rules, and the emotional tension around childcare, money, and respect. These situations are common, complicated, and rarely black and white.
Comments
I think you're being kinda harsh?? and if don't like your MIL being around just say it, no need for this extra drama