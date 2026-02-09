I Charged My MIL for the Food She Ate While Babysitting My Kid—I’m Not Running a Charity

Hey Bright Side,

Okay, so I genuinely don’t know if I’m losing my mind here or if this is as wild as it feels.

Context: My MIL watches my daughter twice a week while I work. It’s been that way for a while, and yes, I’m grateful for the help. Childcare is expensive, I get it. I’ve always said thank you, I’ve never acted like she owes me this.

Here’s the issue though. Every time she babysits, she cooks these full-on meals using my groceries. Like not just lunch for my kid, I mean big family-style dinners.