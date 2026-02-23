I Cut Off My Controlling Parents, My Mom Tried to Get Even

Dear Bright Side,

I have struggled with my parents my entire life. As a child nothing I did was good enough. And as a teen, my parents started controlling me.

They chose who I could be friends with. Monitored my phone. And even escorted me when I wanted to go out.

It was so insane that it ended up costing me my high school girlfriend. But there was one girl they never had a problem with. We were childhood friends and she was allowed to be alone with me, text me and take me places without supervision.

I found it strange but thought it had something to do with their trust in her. But as the years went by things just got worse.

At 18 I had enough. I moved out and decided to cut them off completely. There was a big argument and my mom said, “You’ll regret this.”