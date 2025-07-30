I Refuse to Keep Quiet While My DIL Demands I Cook Gluten Free—In My Own Home

Hi Bright Side,

I (59F) hosted dinner for 12 family members when my son’s new wife declared my kitchen “unsafe” and pulled out her own food containers. She demanded I throw out all my cookware and cook only her way. I told her to get out. But then my son suddenly stood up, looked at me and followed her out without saying a word.

I was stunned. I’d spent two days planning and prepping a meal everyone would love—several gluten-free options included. I’ve always taken food preferences and sensitivities seriously. But she didn’t just ask for accommodation. She tried to take over completely, mid-meal, in front of everyone.

I didn’t yell. I didn’t shame her. I calmly told her that while I respect her choices, this is my kitchen and my home, and I wasn’t going to be ordered around. That’s when she got dramatic, accused me of “endangering her,” and walked out.

Now my son is barely speaking to me. I love him. I want to respect his wife. But I also feel like I was completely disrespected in my own home.

Did I overreact? I feel torn between standing up for myself and wanting to keep the peace in the family. I’d really appreciate some honest advice.

With love,

Marlene