JUST CALL LAWYER AND SUE HIM ALREADY. CAN'T YOU SEE HE IS STRAGGLING YOUR LIFE ?
My Husband Got Another Woman Pregnant, but Refuses to Give Me a Divorce
Infidelity cuts deep, but what if the betrayal doesn’t end there? Imagine your spouse crawling back, not with remorse, but with shocking, almost cruel demands. That’s exactly what one woman revealed on Reddit, and her story left thousands furious, waiting for the next twist.
A woman turned to Reddit with her honestly explosive family drama.
The OP wrote, “I (46f) have lived with my husband (48m) for over 20 years, married for 16, and we have two kids (16 and 9). One year ago, he decided that he has had enough of family life and went to live with his parents for some time. He was behaving like a bachelor for the entirety of his stay with them, found a girlfriend and was living his best life. He also spent a lot of his time playing games with friends on his computer.
One year ago, he informed me that he found a girlfriend and was ready to move out of our apartment and cut ties, although he didn’t quite do that. He left me (making close to minimum wage) to care for our two kids, and also left a collection of unpaid bills going back months. After that I fell into a depressive episode that lasted two months and my two close friends managed to get me out of it.”
The OP’s husband crossed every possible line, but didn’t stop at this point.
The woman wrote, “About three months after he left us, he came back, well not really. He started coming to our city, hanging out with the kids again and also with me, inviting me out for dinner. All was going well, and my 16-year-old went on a week-long trip with him.
For a while, all was going well. He said that the girlfriend was a lie, and he just needed some time away to clear his head. Last night I sent him a ’Good night, love you’ text as I usually do, but in the morning he replied with ’I don’t deserve your love. I’m about to become a dad again. I’m sorry.’
I later called him to ask what he meant by that, and he told me that he has a girlfriend in another country who is pregnant with his kid. She plans to keep it, and he wants to cut ties with me and our kids to care for that child.”
The woman requested divorce, but there seems to be another trap for her.
The OP shared, “I don’t know what to do. I requested divorce, but he declined, saying he was not ready. Can anyone give me advice regarding this situation? Can I divorce him anyways, even though he doesn’t want to do it?
Is there any way I can secure payments to my kids, since with only my job I can barely make end meet for the basics. I do some odd jobs here and there, but it’s not enough.”
The woman’s story provoked quite a stir in the comments, with Redditors rushing to express their opinions.
- One person wrote, “Speak with an attorney asap. He doesn’t want a divorce because he doesn’t want to help with the kids. File for divorce and request child support and alimony.”
- Another user commented, “OP, THIS IS THE WAY. He doesn’t want to divorce because he’ll be ordered to pay child support. He’s not ready to actually support his kids is basically what he’s telling you. Then when this all blows up in his face (which it will), you’ll get to laugh in his face and cash his checks while he’s begging to get back together.”
- One more user advised, “And make sure you file emergency temporary orders for support and custody. The court pushes those to the front of the line.”
- Another person commented, “In my state, emergency orders have different requirements regarding service of documents, etc. A lawyer could advise OP on that. She probably could serve him at his parents’ house and call it a day.
If he works currently, the Child Support Enforcement Division of the Bureau of Economic Security will garnish his wages if OP obtains an order. They just run their SSN and do it that way. If he doesn’t, she can get back support ordered when they have the actual hearing.
If he owes arrears, the court can and will freeze his passport. That would solve OP’s primary issue of him running off.”
- Someone added, “I’m very sorry that you are going through this. The guy is a pure evil, and you should take him for everything you can (which probably won’t be much). But at least, with the judgment on record, it will follow him for the rest of his life. I know the future is going to be very hard for you, but I wish the best of luck for you and your kids.”
- Another person wrote, “Even if you guys are split, why is he not financially contributing to your kids’ needs?? He doesn’t get to just up and leave, and you deal with everything. If he wants to leave, then adios, but he has to financially support/assist.
You need to talk to someone to take the next steps. Ask the friends that helped you before to navigate the lawyer process with you. This guy is a loser.”
Forget flexing muscles or flashing wealth, as real influence shows up in kindness. These stories prove that compassion can disarm pride, shift perspectives, and win battles no ego ever could. True strength doesn’t shout; it quietly changes everything.