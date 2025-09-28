My Husband Got Another Woman Pregnant, but Refuses to Give Me a Divorce

The woman wrote, “About three months after he left us, he came back, well not really. He started coming to our city, hanging out with the kids again and also with me, inviting me out for dinner. All was going well, and my 16-year-old went on a week-long trip with him.

For a while, all was going well. He said that the girlfriend was a lie, and he just needed some time away to clear his head. Last night I sent him a ’Good night, love you’ text as I usually do, but in the morning he replied with ’I don’t deserve your love. I’m about to become a dad again. I’m sorry.’

I later called him to ask what he meant by that, and he told me that he has a girlfriend in another country who is pregnant with his kid. She plans to keep it, and he wants to cut ties with me and our kids to care for that child.”