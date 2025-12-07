I Refuse to Keep Working for Half What My Boss Earns

Hi Bright Side,

I trained my boss when he started. Now he earns $120K while I stay at $65K doing half of his workload. I applied for a senior role, but they hired externally, someone with less experience. HR told me, “We need fresh perspectives.” I just smiled.

Two months later, the new hire quit, leaving a mess behind. My boss called me into his office, panicking about deadlines. I calmly handed him a paper with my terms. His face drained when he read my salary request — the number was the same as his, and I calmly said I wouldn’t go any lower.

Now things are tense. My boss keeps acting like I betrayed him for asking to be treated fairly. I feel strong for standing up for myself, but also shaky, like I stepped into a storm I wasn’t fully ready for.

I need advice on how to move forward without feeling guilty, dramatic, or like I ruined something that was already broken. Any guidance would help me stay grounded and trust that I didn’t imagine the unfairness I’ve lived with for years.

Please help,

Harper