Since she doesn't clarify who the whole family is, I'd have to say it was probably just their immediate family and she's probably being really really petty. Everyday I see somebody over 60 throw a temper tantrum
My DIL Cut Me Out of the Family Trip—But I Wasn’t Going Quietly
Family gatherings can bring out the best—and sometimes the worst—in us. We all want to feel included, appreciated, and loved, especially by those we’ve supported through life’s ups and downs. But what happens when the people closest to us suddenly draw a line that leaves us standing on the outside? It’s a situation many can relate to, yet it still cuts deeply every time it happens.
Here’s Helen’s story:
Hi Bright Side,
I helped my son and DIL buy their dream home. I never said no when they asked me to babysit or clean up their place. Last week, my son told me they’re inviting the whole family on a weekend getaway. I was happy, but my DIL said, “You’re not coming because we need someone to watch the dogs and keep an eye on the house.”
I smiled and nodded, but deep down, it felt like a slap in the face. I’ve supported them in every way: emotionally, financially, practically. I’ve never complained about helping with the kids, the house, or their last-minute favors. I always believed we were family—equal, loving, connected.
But in that moment, I realized I wasn’t seen as family. I was just... useful. Not loved. Not included. Just the “help.”
I didn’t argue or make a scene. Instead, while they were away, I packed up every item I’d lent them over the years—furniture, dishes, even the decorations I’d gifted for their home. I left a note explaining that since I wasn’t considered part of the family, I felt it was time to step back.
Now, I can’t stop thinking about what happened. Did I overreact? Or was I right to set a boundary? I love them deeply and don’t want to damage our relationship, but I also can’t keep pretending everything’s fine while I feel invisible.
I’d really appreciate some advice on how to move forward—without hurting them, and without continuing to hurt myself.
Thank you,
Helen
Helen, thank you for opening up and trusting us with your story. Your words echo what so many quietly feel but don’t always voice: the sting of exclusion and the longing to be seen, not just needed. We hear you, and we understand how much strength it takes to keep showing up with love when you feel pushed to the sidelines.
We hope the advice below brings you some comfort, clarity, and confidence to move forward in a way that honors both your heart and your boundaries.
Your feelings are real and valid.
It’s okay to feel hurt. Being excluded—especially after all you’ve done—can make anyone feel invisible. Don’t second-guess yourself or brush those emotions aside. Recognizing how you feel is the first step toward figuring out what to do next.
Try not to make assumptions—ask gently.
Sometimes people act without thinking about how their choices affect others. It’s possible your son and DIL didn’t mean to hurt you. A calm, honest conversation could open their eyes to how their request made you feel without sparking conflict.
Set clear, loving boundaries.
If you choose to say yes to things like house-sitting or babysitting, make sure it’s truly what you want to do. It’s okay to say no sometimes. Setting boundaries doesn’t mean closing the door—it means creating space for respect.
Reflect on the long-term relationship you want.
Do you want to keep being the go-to helper? Or do you want more balance, more mutual appreciation? Thinking about your long-term emotional needs can guide how you approach this moment without burning bridges.
Comments
I'm starting to think this whole site is AI, I don't know how many times I've read almost the exact same story. and the advice is almost the same as all the other responses brightside gives.