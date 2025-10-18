I Quit Taking Job Calls on Weekends—Now HR Has Everyone Furious

Dear Bright Side,

I’ve been working as an accountant for 2 months. I wanted to work remotely with more flexible hours, but my boss refused. When I got calls on the weekend, I said, “I can’t work outside office hours.” The next day, I received an email from HR saying that I was going to shift to remote work.



My co-workers in the department had a similar email. We would work remote, but with longer weekday hours since weekends would now be off-limits. Suddenly, my coworkers weren’t happy with the change, and I became the scapegoat for forcing the company to go fully remote. Now, there’s talk about returning to the office, and I’m caught in the middle of the backlash.



What should I do?



Sincerely,

Jane G.