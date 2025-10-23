I Refuse to Be in the Office by 9 AM—I’m Burned Out, and HR’s Policies Are Stuck in the Past

Hi Bright Side,

I’m done pretending 9 AM means productivity. I used to show up early, smiling, coffee in hand, thinking it made me a “team player.” In reality, I was dying inside.

Burnout isn’t loud — it’s silent. It’s sitting at your desk at 9:02 AM wondering why you want to cry.

I asked HR about flexible hours or remote work. They sent me a PDF on “time management.”

When I mentioned burnout, they said, “Have you tried yoga?”

Yoga? I haven’t felt rested in years.

The final straw was being marked “late” for arriving at 9:17 after a night finishing a project due the next week. No thank you. No raise. Just a warning.

So I said it — out loud this time: “I refuse to keep breaking myself to meet outdated rules.”

HR didn’t like that. My manager called it an “attitude problem.” Funny. They love calling this place a “family” — until you ask for basic humanity.

The next day, I got an email: They put me on unpaid vacation.

No discussion. No timeline. Just “take time to reflect.”

They didn’t fix anything. They just removed me like a problem.

When I came back, HR smiled like nothing happened, said, “We’re so glad you’re feeling better,” and handed me a new contract — shorter hours, smaller pay, and a clause about “team alignment.”

I realized then: they never wanted me rested. They wanted me quiet.

So tell me, was I wrong for not staying silent?