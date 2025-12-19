My Dad Refused to Come to My Wedding, but I Still Asked for the Gift

Hi, Bright Side,

Okay, so I never thought I’d be writing one of these “Am I the jerk?” letters, but here we are. Even typing this makes me roll my eyes at myself, but I need outside brain input because my thoughts keep looping like a weird GIF.

So, I (27F) got married recently. Big day, lots of stress. My dad and I have always been the quiet-understanding kind—he’s not chatty, but he’s been there for the important stuff. So when he told me he couldn’t come to my wedding, I felt... off. Not dramatic, just blindsided.

My sister got married two years ago, and Dad gave her a car. A proper grown-up car—not cheap. I was genuinely happy for her, but when he said he wouldn’t be at my wedding, that small, stupid jealousy bubbled up.

I said, probably too snappily, “If you can’t come, I at least deserve the same car you gave her.” It was bratty, I know, but in my head it felt fair. He didn’t answer—just sighed and moved on. We never really talked about it again.