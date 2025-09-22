I Refuse to Return My Wedding Gift Just Because I Got Divorced

Hi Bright Side,

On my wedding day, my MIL gave me her precious gold necklace, saying, "It’s been in my family for generations. Have it, and one day I want my granddaughter to have it."

Five months later, we divorced. I discovered that he had been cheating.

My MIL wanted her gift back; I smirked and told her, "Sorry! You lost it forever, just like I lost my marriage."

That night, I froze when I got a call from a friend telling me I needed to check my social media ASAP.

Imagine my horror when I discovered that my MIL had shared the story of the necklace online, and the video had gone viral.

There were hundreds of people sympathizing with her, saying that I should return it, while many others were taking my side, sending me lots of love and saying that they would have done the same if they were in my shoes. The post had truly created a debate and online discussions.

I was completely and utterly speechless...

But the truth is, that necklace was given to me as a gift. It’s mine, and whether I keep it or not is entirely my decision, and I choose to keep it.

I can’t believe I’m seen as the villain when it was her son who cheated and destroyed our marriage.

So, do you think I’m wrong for keeping it? What would you do if you were me?

Best,

Eliza