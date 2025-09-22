Tell her you were going to return it until she did this. Then wait a month or two and return it. Yes, legally it's yours. But, he cheated, not her. Suggest that she save it for her granddaughter.
I Refuse to Return My Wedding Gift Just Because I Got Divorced
Family heirlooms and wedding gifts often carry deep emotions, but they can also become sources of conflict when relationships fall apart. Divorce doesn’t just end a marriage, it can reopen old wounds and spark debates about what belongs to whom. Recently, a reader sent us a letter about facing this exact dilemma after her separation.
Eliza’s letter:
Hi Bright Side,
On my wedding day, my MIL gave me her precious gold necklace, saying, "It’s been in my family for generations. Have it, and one day I want my granddaughter to have it."
Five months later, we divorced. I discovered that he had been cheating.
My MIL wanted her gift back; I smirked and told her, "Sorry! You lost it forever, just like I lost my marriage."
That night, I froze when I got a call from a friend telling me I needed to check my social media ASAP.
Imagine my horror when I discovered that my MIL had shared the story of the necklace online, and the video had gone viral.
There were hundreds of people sympathizing with her, saying that I should return it, while many others were taking my side, sending me lots of love and saying that they would have done the same if they were in my shoes. The post had truly created a debate and online discussions.
I was completely and utterly speechless...
But the truth is, that necklace was given to me as a gift. It’s mine, and whether I keep it or not is entirely my decision, and I choose to keep it.
I can’t believe I’m seen as the villain when it was her son who cheated and destroyed our marriage.
So, do you think I’m wrong for keeping it? What would you do if you were me?
Best,
Eliza
Thank you for sharing your story, Eliza. What you’re facing isn’t just about a necklace — it’s about betrayal and the blurred line between gifts and family heirlooms. Here is our advice to you.
Decide If You Want to Win the Necklace or the Narrative.
- Situation: The necklace is legally yours as a gift, but your ex-MIL’s viral post made you the villain in the public eye.
- Advice: Ask yourself which matters more: holding on to the necklace or reclaiming your reputation. If you ever choose to return it, make a statement on your own terms — not out of guilt, but to flip the narrative: “I’m bigger than their lies, so I let the necklace go.”
- Why It Matters: Sometimes letting go of the object gives you back control of the story.
Expose the Double Standard Publicly.
- Situation: She framed you as greedy online, but stayed silent about her son’s betrayal.
- Advice: Without slandering, post your own version: “Funny how the cheating that ended my marriage didn’t go viral, but a necklace did.” Keep it short, sharp, and truthful.
- Why It Matters: You redirect the spotlight back to the real cause of the divorce, reminding people there’s a much bigger betrayal than keeping jewelry.
Transform the Necklace Into Your Own Symbol.
- Situation: The necklace was meant to symbolize family legacy, but now it represents pain.
- Advice: Redefine it. Wear it not as her family’s piece, but as your personal symbol of survival. Or repurpose it — turn it into a new design, sell it and invest in something meaningful, or lock it away as a reminder of what you overcame.
- Why It Matters: This strips her and her followers of power over it. The meaning of the necklace is yours to rewrite.
Pass the Necklace Into a New Beginning.
- Situation: Right now, the necklace feels tied to your ex-husband’s family drama.
- Advice: Consider gifting it forward — not back to your MIL, but to someone meaningful in your life: a sister, niece, or even keeping it aside for a future daughter. By doing this, you take something that once symbolized their legacy and turn it into your own.
- Why It Matters: Instead of holding onto a piece of the past, you’re transforming it into a fresh legacy that reflects your choices, not theirs.
