I Refuse to Drop Everything to Be My Sister’s Free Babysitter

Hi Bright Side,



My sister texted at 12 am: “EMERGENCY. Need you here NOW. Babysitter cancelled.” I was barely standing after a 12-hour shift. Mom called too: “Please don’t let her down.” I went. Hugged my niece. Told my sister to enjoy her night. Then the moment they left, I locked the door and finally did what my body begged for — I slept on her couch.

She came home upset that I didn’t “interact enough” with her daughter and said babysitting should feel like a privilege because “you have no responsibilities anyway.” I told her I love my niece, but I am not her automatic childcare just because I am single and tired. Now Mom says I embarrassed her and acted dramatically. My sister says I am selfish and should be more supportive because she is a mom and I am not.

I feel guilty, frustrated, and misunderstood. I want to help my family, but not at the cost of my health and peace. I don’t want resentment to build, but I also won’t be treated like a backup parent. How do I protect my time without becoming the villain? I truly need advice on how to stay firm while keeping family love intact.



Please help,

Mia