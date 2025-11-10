My SIL Demanded Proof My Daughter Was Mine—My Reply Ended the Family Dinner

My brother had an extramarital affair. He divorced his wife and got married to his mistress. Our family is trying to accept her because of my brother.

This Sunday, she said to my wife that it would be nice if she took a paternity test to prove it to “our” family that the child is mine. She said that my daughter could’ve inherited me and had to be a little “fair” as in skin. My wife couldn’t say anything because of sudden shock, but I told her that my wife doesn’t need to prove anything.



She said that it’s best that I find out about my heritage than after, I said she’s a mistress, so she is maybe experienced or inexperienced. My mom pulled me aside and asked, “Why would I say that out loud in front of everyone?” I said with my loud voice that a second-rate mistress is questioning my wife, and she should not be having an affair with married men.

I left with my wife, and my brother asked me and my wife to apologise to his wife. I said I will never apologise to anyone, and I won’t let my wife do so even if she wants to. He said he didn’t want to stay with someone (his ex) because of an arranged marriage, and I replied that I don’t care. His wife is still a mistress, and it’s really weird to ask other women for paternity

My family is broken. In fact, we broke off because of that mistress, but I will never apologise to her or my brother for her accusations towards my wife. Was I wrong?