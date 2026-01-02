I Refused to Let My Sister’s Family Run Wild in My House—I’m Not Their Childcare Backup

Hey, Bright Side. Thanks for giving people a place to share personal stories. I honestly needed it. I’m not using real names because I don’t want this blowing up in my real life, so I’ll call my sister Maya and her son Evan.

A few weeks ago, Maya asked if she and Evan could stay with me while her apartment was being treated for mold. I didn’t think twice, of course. She’s my sister, and I figured it would be a week of mild chaos and then back to normal.

I had no idea what I was signing up for.

Maya practices this extreme version of “gentle parenting” where the word “no” basically doesn’t exist. Everything Evan does becomes a learning moment.

If he throws things, he’s “exploring.” If he screams, he’s “processing.” If he destroys something, it’s “part of his development.” Meanwhile, she follows him around repeating Instagram phrases while my house slowly turns into a toddler-run experiment lab.

I tried to stay patient. I kept reminding myself it was temporary. Just get through the week. But then yesterday happened.