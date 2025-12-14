My Family Always Prioritized My Sister—Then Expected Me to Help Them With Medical Bills

Hi, Bright Side.

I’m writing because I can’t tell if I finally stood up for myself... or if I crossed a line I can’t take back.

I grew up with constant health problems: ER visits, breathing treatments, endless tests. But the year things got really bad was the year my sister, Zadie, was born. My parents, Laurel and Victor, were completely wrapped up in being “perfect” new parents, so they basically handed me off to my grandma, Nanette.

She was the one who sat with me during procedures. My parents were usually off taking cute baby photos. Whenever I asked why they weren’t there, they’d say, “Your sister needs us more right now.”

As I got older, nothing changed. Zadie got camps, electronics, a car... I got lectures about being “too expensive.” Because of my illnesses. My fragile health. Something I didn’t even choose, that I couldn’t control. By the time I left at 18, I’d already learned not to expect anything from them.