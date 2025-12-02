15 Stories That Prove Blended Family Lives Can Be Touching Moments That Sometimes Work Better

Ugh, I swear, I hate my stepson, Lucas, sometimes. We've been at it for five years since I married his dad, but he just refuses to contribute. I asked him, very clearly, to mow the lawn on Saturday, even offered him forty bucks. I came home, and the lawn is a jungle, but he’s glued to his video game on the couch. When I called him out, he hit me with the classic eye-roll and muttered that it’s "not his job" and I'm "not his real mom." Like Lucas honey don't you know other lines? I'm so tired of that one. Well, I lost it and told him if he wasn't going to contribute, he could find another place to stay because his room and food aren't freebies. Now his dad is furious, he's locked in his room, and the whole house is just kinda angry because he thinks basic responsibility doesn't apply to him.