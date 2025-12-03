I’m Childfree, but My Boyfriend Refuses to Accept It and Keeps Forcing Me to Have Kids

We were having dinner and out of nowhere he said: “I need to be honest. I’m actually thinking... maybe we should take a break if you’re really never going to reconsider.”

I swear I felt the floor disappear under me.

What made me snap wasn’t even the idea of losing him, it was that he said it like I had tricked him, like he hadn’t known this from day one. I literally told him before I even told him my favorite band.

I asked, “So you thought you’d just change my mind?” And he said: “I hoped love would change you. I thought you just needed the right partner to feel safe having a family.”

That... hurt. Deep. Like he took everything I went through as a “challenge” he could fix.

We argued all night. He cried. I cried. He said he didn’t want to pressure me, but also that he “can’t live without being a dad.” And now he’s distant. Cold. We barely talk.