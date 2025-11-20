How long do you think that you will CONTINUE TO PUT UP WITH YOUR HUSBAND'S BIGOTRY? IF he behaved like that before you had children and you stayed with him, then yes, this is all your fault. If you let him keep it up AFTER THAT RESTAURANT DEBACLE, you deserve what you get. Your kids however do not. You can't change a bigot, or an emotional abuser. Get your children away from him before they become just like him. According to the way they behaved, they are well on their way. He will try to turn EVERYTHING INTO YOUR FAULT. Don't fall for his tricks. You must protect yourself and your children. I was raised by an abusive ALABAMA bigot, and so EVERY FRIEND Was of an ethnicity that he hated, ABW (Anything But White), or gay, or had an emotional or physical disability. I became a friend of every person that needed one, and knowing each one of them helped me become a more accepting and kinder person. Don't let this man take away your culture from you or your children.
My Husband Ruined My Dinner With My Daughter, So I Made Sure He Regretted It
Families can fall apart in the quietest moments, and not because of big betrayals, but because of small things that finally break the surface. When Jina, a 38-year-old mom from California, sat down to eat with her teenage daughter, she expected a simple night together. Instead, one unexpected moment at the table revealed how fragile family harmony can be. We invite you to read her story.
A family divided by what makes them different.
“Hi Bright Side,
I’m Jina, 38, born in California to Korean parents. I’ve never lived in Korea, but it’s always been part of who I am. The food, the language, the way my parents raised me... That’s my home. Even if I’m American on paper, I’ve always felt a little in-between.
My husband, Mark, doesn’t really get it. He’s not cruel, but he makes jokes that sting. He calls my kimchi ’science experiments,’ complains that the house ’smells like vinegar,’ and once said something like, ’You act like you’re from Korea, but you’re not.’ We’ve been married for 12 years, and I usually just let it slide. But last weekend something broke.
Our daughter, Ellie, who’s 14, is the only one of our three kids who seems genuinely interested in my culture. She watches K-dramas with me, loves trying new food, and always asks about my parents. So when she suggested going to a Korean BBQ restaurant, I was over the moon.”
The night everything boiled over.
“I told Mark and the boys to order pizza and have their own night. And when we got to the restaurant, it felt perfect. It was one of those quiet, rare moments where you think, ’This is what being a mom is about.’
But then I heard them. Mark. With the boys. They came right up to our table.
He said, ’Couldn’t let you two have all the fun,’ like nothing was wrong. The boys started complaining immediately, saying the food smelled weird, that it was ’gross’ to cook at the table. Mark joined in. He looked around and said, ’You actually pay to do the cooking yourself? Wild.’
I asked him to stop, but he said I was being dramatic. So, fed up, I got up and walked to the counter. I told the waitress to move my husband and sons to another table because they weren’t invited. She looked at me like she didn’t know if I was serious. But I was.”
The dinner they are still paying for.
“Mark laughed at first. But when he realized I meant it, his face changed. He immediately raised his voice and said things like, ’Are you serious?’ and ’What’s wrong with you?’ Everyone in the restaurant turned to look.
He stood up, threw his napkin on the table, and said, ’Enjoy your perfect little dinner.’ Then he grabbed the boys by the arms and walked out. I just sat there, stunned. Ellie didn’t look at me. We finished our food quietly, but it felt like chewing through guilt. Neither of us said a word.
That was a week ago. We still haven’t talked. The boys barely make eye contact, and Ellie looks miserable when we’re all in the same room. I can tell she doesn’t know whose side to take.
I keep wondering if I destroyed something I can’t fix. Maybe I overreacted. Maybe I humiliated him in front of the kids. But I also know I can’t keep pretending his jokes don’t hurt. Was I wrong for doing what I did?
— Jina, from California.”
Bright Side readers didn’t hold back their opinions.
- heartandseoul: As someone who also grew up between two cultures, I totally get Jina. Sometimes the jokes aren’t just jokes, they HURT! A LOT! She had every right to set a boundary.
- DaddyOfBig3: I think this woman humiliated her husband in front of the kids on purpose. That kind of thing stays with them. Adults should solve things privately, not in a restaurant full of people.
- CoffeeAndKDrama: This hit so close to home. My husband is American and I’m Japanese-American. People underestimate how deep those cultural misunderstandings go. Jina, you’re not alone.
- FishyTalker78: Sorry, but I think both sides were so wrong. He was disrespectful, yes, but she escalated it. Communication 101: don’t blow up in PUBLIC.
- SunnyPrettyMama: I hope they find a way back to each other. A multicultural family is a beautiful thing when both sides actually try. It can teach kids so much about empathy and identity.
- BluntlyBrenda25: Honestly, I would’ve done the same as her husband. She didn’t just stand up for herself, she isolated her own sons in public! That’s not strength, dude! That’s HARD RESENTMENT.
The Bright Side team has a piece of advice for this mother.
Thank you so much for sharing your story, Jina.
What you’re describing happens more often than people think, especially in multicultural families, where love and misunderstanding sometimes speak different languages. Experts in cross-cultural psychology note that partners raised in different cultural environments often clash not out of malice, but because their ideas of respect and family roles don’t always match. Learning to listen without judgment and to explain how certain moments feel from your cultural lens can make a huge difference.
Therapists also suggest creating small “shared traditions” that blend both backgrounds, so no one feels left out or erased. It could be alternating family meals, sharing stories from each side, or even finding new rituals that belong only to your family. Building what researchers call a “third culture” (one that combines both worlds) often helps couples reconnect on common ground.
Jina, we truly hope you and your family find a way to reconnect and to see that your mix of cultures isn’t something that divides you, but something that makes your story richer. That blend of traditions, languages, and ways of seeing the world can become a powerful gift for your children, opening doors to empathy, pride, and a deeper understanding of who they are.
Since that night, nothing at home has felt the same. Was she wrong to react the way she did, or was she finally standing up for herself? Share your thoughts in the comments.