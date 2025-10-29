I Refuse to Let My Brother Turn My Baby Shower Into His Engagement Party

I’m (29F) due in November with our first baby. We planned a small, mixed baby shower at a local village hall: some nibbles, silly games, and a couple of speeches. My husband and I paid for most of it, and my MIL chipped in for desserts. It wasn’t anything extravagant, but it was our little celebration.

A week before the shower, my brother (26M) texted asking if he could propose to his girlfriend during the party because “the whole family will be there.” I told him no. I said I’d be thrilled to help plan something special, literally any other day, but I really wanted to keep the shower about the baby.

He kicked off a bit and got my mom involved, who said it would be “so lovely” and “two birds, one stone.” I said no again and thought that was the end of it.