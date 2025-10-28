My Mom Ignored Me for Years, Then Suddenly Begged Me for Help

Last month, I came home from work and saw her car in my driveway. She got out smiling, acting like we’d just seen each other last week. For a second, I thought she was there to apologize. But that feeling didn’t last long.

She hugged me like nothing had happened, told me how proud she was of me, how much she’d been thinking about me lately. And then, after maybe two minutes of small talk, she said it. The horrible truth. She was drowning in debt and needed my help.

I couldn’t help it, I laughed. It just came out. Years of silence, and this was why she showed up? I said, “You skipped my wedding for a vacation with your STEPDAUGHTER, and now you’re here because you’re broke?” She started crying, saying, “She’s still my mother.”

I asked her to leave. She begged me not to do this, but I closed the door. For a moment, I felt relief, like I’d finally defended the child she abandoned. But later that night, guilt crept in. My aunt called me heartless. My cousins said I’d regret it. She told everyone... a twisted version of the story, of course. But she told them. For that, she did remember that she had a daughter.

Maybe they’re right. But I keep thinking, where was she when I needed her? I don’t know, Bright Side... did I finally protect myself, or did I become the person she raised me to be?