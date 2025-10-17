Mom Decided to Exclude Me From the Inheritance—So I Exposed My Brother’s Secret

Hi Bright Side.

I’m 29F and my brother is 26M. He’s always been the favorite. My mom treats him like he’s this poor lost boy who can’t catch a break. She always praised him and lectured me.

He’s never kept a job longer than a few months, constantly “struggling,” always broke... And she buys every excuse he gives her. Meanwhile, I’ve had a job since I was 18, I pay my own bills, I never asked her for anything.

A few weeks ago, when I bought a car while he was still struggling with tuition and work, she said her inheritance should go to him because he “needed help,” completely leaving me out. She’s leaving everything to Landon. The house, the savings, all of it.

Her reason? “You’re too independent, Serena. Landon needs more help.”

I felt like I’d been punched. And something inside me just snapped. Because the thing is... I know he’s been lying to her for years.