My Family Chose My Sister Over My Graduation, She Always Comes First

Hi Bright Side,

I honestly don’t even know why I’m writing this, maybe because I feel like I’m going crazy. I’m Callie, 22, and yeah... I’m adopted. My parents, Nora and James, always said they loved me, but Sienna, their biological daughter, has always been the princess. Everything is about her. Always.

I let it slide my whole life. I told myself it didn’t matter. But last month was my college graduation. First person in the family to graduate, I was so proud. I told them the time, the place, begged them not to be late. And guess what? They didn’t arrive on time.

They walked in after it was all over. I was outside already, holding my cap, trying not to cry, and when I saw them I snapped. I told them, “You think showing up late is okay? Don’t even bother coming.”

And they just stood there like nothing. Then they explained that Sienna wanted some stupid “rare” Labubu plush keychain, and they went across town to pick it up during my graduation.