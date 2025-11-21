I Refused to Let My SIL Bring Her Service Dog to My Wedding—and Now I’m the Villain

Dear Bright Side,

When I was getting married, I faced a dilemma. My sister has a severe allergy to dogs. Like, if she’s near a dog, she could end up in the ER. My SIL has a service dog for her medical condition—a totally trained, calm, amazing dog—but the wedding was indoors.

A week before the wedding, my SIL asked if her dog could attend. I panicked. I couldn’t risk my sis having a reaction on my wedding day.

I told her gently that it wouldn’t be possible. SIL went silent for a long time, then guilt-tripped me, saying I was being unfair and that she thought family would understand her situation.