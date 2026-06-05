Absolutely one of the best!!! I'm glad to know that they are a few still out there. I wish you and your family the very best
10 Acts of Kindness That Remind Us Compassion Is Still the Easiest Way to Self-Care and Happiness in 2026
People
06/05/2026
The most powerful form of self-care in 2026 has nothing to do with a wellness app or a face mask. Research published in the Journal of Happiness Studies found that just 1 act of kindness per day measurably reduces loneliness, lowers social stress and improves personal happiness, with the effect growing stronger the longer the habit is maintained. These 10 real moments are proof that compassion is still the most underrated and most effective form of self-care there is, and that the people who practice it are almost always the happiest ones in the room.
- My teenage daughter came home at 2am smelling strange. Her hands were stained and she was hiding something behind her back. I was exhausted and scared and I just lost it. “You’re just like your useless father!” She burst into tears.
Then she pulled her hand out from behind her back and whispered, “I found dad’s old tools in the garage. I’ve been selling them to Mr. Scavo next door. I saw the electric bill on the counter last week and tried to get some money.”
She opened her fist. A small envelope of folded cash. She had been doing this for weeks without telling me, getting up on weekends, negotiating with a 60-year-old neighbor, carrying something that was mine to carry the whole time.
I had just called her useless. She put the envelope on the kitchen table, walked to her room and closed the door. She didn’t slam it and that was somehow worse. I sat at that table for a long time.
The next morning I came into work looking exactly like someone who hadn’t slept. My colleague Sarah put a coffee on my desk and said, “Whenever you’re ready.” That was it. Just that.
I told her everything at lunch. I went home that evening and sat on my daughter’s bed and told her she was the bravest person I knew. Do you think I raised a good daughter?
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- Going through chemotherapy last year I had a friend who texted me every single morning. Not “how are you feeling” because she knew I was tired of that question. Just random things.
A photo of a dog she had seen. A terrible joke. A voice note of her attempting a recipe badly.
She never asked for anything back and never made it heavy. Just showed up in my phone every morning like a reminder that the world outside my treatment was still turning and still had stupid, funny things in it.
On the day I finished my last round she sent a voice note of herself crying and laughing at the same time and said, “I have been saving this one.” I still have it. I listen to it on the hard days.
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- 3 weeks after my husband left, I signed up for a spin class because someone told me exercise would help and I was desperate enough to try anything. I showed up, got on a bike, and about 15 minutes in I just started crying in the middle of a room full of strangers with loud music playing.
The instructor, a woman maybe 10 years younger than me, caught my eye in the mirror, gave me the smallest nod, turned the music up louder, and kept going like nothing had happened. She gave me cover. She had seen me and decided the kindest thing she could do was make sure nobody else did.
I finished the class. I came back the following week. I have been going every Tuesday for 8 months. She has never mentioned it and neither have I.
- Last year I was picking up a prescription I had been on for anxiety for about 8 months. The pharmacist, a woman I had seen maybe 10 times, handed it over and then said, “Can I ask you something? How are you actually doing on this medication?” Not as a clinical question, as a human one.
I said honestly that I wasn’t sure it was working the way it used to. She spent 15 minutes with me going through questions my doctor had never asked, specific ones about timing and dosage and interactions with other things I was taking.
She said, “I think it’s worth going back to your GP with these specific points. I can write them down for you if that’s helpful.” She wrote them down on a piece of paper and handed it to me with my prescription.
I went back to my GP the following week with that piece of paper. My medication was adjusted. The pharmacist did in 15 minutes what 8 months of appointments had not.
- 6 months after my mother passed away I had stopped doing most things that were not strictly necessary. A friend dragged me to an open water swim at 6am on a Saturday because she said she needed company and I did not have the energy to argue.
I stood at the edge of that water in the dark with about 20 strangers and jumped in and it was so cold it knocked every thought out of my head for about 30 seconds. Just nothing. No grief, no to-do list, no replaying of things I should have said. Just cold water and my own breathing.
A woman swimming next to me said, “First time?” I said yes. She said, “It gets easier after the first minute and then you never want to stop.” She was right on both counts.
I have been going every Saturday since. My mother hasn’t been here for 14 months and for 45 minutes every Saturday morning I am just a person in cold water and nothing else and it is the closest thing to peace I have found.
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- Last year I got off the elevator on the wrong floor at work and walked into a meeting I had no business being in. I was about to back out when the person running the meeting, a senior director I had never spoken to, said, “Come in, grab a seat, we’re just starting.”
It was a session on managing burnout that the company had organized for a specific team. I was not on that team. I was just a person who had pressed the wrong button. I sat in that room for an hour and heard things I had needed to hear for months.
At the end the director came over and said, “I don’t think I know you.” I explained what had happened. She laughed and said, “Well, you needed to be here. So you were.” I went back to my desk and booked a week of leave I had been putting off for 6 months.
- Single mother, 2 kids, working the closing shift at a restaurant on a Friday night when my babysitter called to say she had to leave. I had 3 hours left on my shift and no backup plan, and I was standing in the kitchen trying not to fall apart.
My manager, a man I had always found slightly hard to read, came over and said very simply, “Go. I’ll cover your tables.” I told him I couldn’t ask him to do that. He said, “You didn’t ask. Go.” I got home, sorted the kids, and spent the rest of the night feeling guilty about leaving.
He texted me at midnight. It said, “Tables are done, tips are in an envelope on your section. Good night.” He had collected my tips and left them for me. I have never worked harder for anyone since.
- Last winter I was on a commuter train at 7am, the kind of journey where everyone is in their own world and making eye contact is basically illegal. A man got on at the next stop, soaking wet from the rain, clearly exhausted, looked around for a seat and found none.
A woman in a priority seat near the door, maybe 35, put her bag on the floor, stood up, and gestured to her seat without saying a word. He shook his head to say he was fine. She just kept her hand on the seat and raised her eyebrows. He sat down.
She held the rail for the next 20 minutes, standing in wet weather gear without complaint. Nobody else in that carriage had moved. She had not made it into anything. She had just seen something simple and done something simple and that was the entire story.
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- My manager gave me incorrect information that led to a significant error in a client report. When the error came to light in a meeting with the client, she said immediately, “That’s my fault. I gave incorrect information and I should have checked it before passing it on.” In front of the client, in front of her own director, she just said it clearly and moved on to fixing it.
Afterward she came to my desk and said, “I’m sorry you were put in that position. That should not have happened.” She did not have to say either of those things. A lot of managers would have let the ambiguity sit. She did not.
I have worked harder for her since that day than I have for anyone in my career, not because she made a mistake, but because of what she did immediately after.
- The morning after I was diagnosed with something serious I went to work because I did not know what else to do with myself and sitting at home felt worse. I told nobody. I sat at my desk and stared at my screen and did nothing useful for about 2 hours.
A woman from a completely different department who I knew only well enough to say hello to stopped at my desk and said, “I don’t know what’s going on but you look like you need someone to tell you it’s going to be okay.”
I said I was fine. She said, “I know. I just wanted to say it anyway.” She walked off. I sat there for a while after that.
She had no information and no reason and she had said the exact right thing anyway. I told my closest colleague the truth an hour later. I needed someone to open the door first.
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