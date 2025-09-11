My Stepmom Tried to Ruin My Job Interview, but I Got the Last Laugh

Hi Bright Side,

I’m Rowan, 25, from Denver. Honestly, I never thought I’d share this, but I’m still replaying it in my head and I need to know I’m not crazy.

So... I’ve been applying for jobs like crazy. I was waitressing, freelancing, doing whatever it takes to get some money. When I finally got an interview with a marketing company I’d dreamed of working for, it felt like the light at the end of the tunnel.

But here’s the thing: my stepmom, Corinne. We’ve never gotten along. Since she moved in when I was a teenager, it’s like she can’t stand the idea of me succeeding at anything. She has this habit of reminding me of every mistake I’ve ever made.

The morning of the interview, she was circling around me like a shark. “Don’t get too excited, Rowan. Remember what happened with that internship you didn’t finish?” Or, “What if they ask you something you can’t answer? You always freeze.” I pretended not to hear, but inside, my stomach was in knots.

Then the big moment came. I logged in, introduced myself, and started answering questions. I actually felt confident for once... until my door swung open.

Corinne barged in, walked right behind me so she was on camera, and said with this fake-sweet smile: “Oh, don’t waste your time. Rowan never sticks with anything. She couldn’t even last at Starbucks.”