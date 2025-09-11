My Stepmom Tried to Ruin My Job Interview, but I Got the Last Laugh
Families are complicated, and sometimes, the people who should be cheering us on end up being our biggest obstacles. One of our readers from Denver shared a shocking story about how her stepmom tried to sabotage her dream job interview. But instead of ruining everything, the plan backfired in the most unexpected way.
Hi Bright Side,
I’m Rowan, 25, from Denver. Honestly, I never thought I’d share this, but I’m still replaying it in my head and I need to know I’m not crazy.
So... I’ve been applying for jobs like crazy. I was waitressing, freelancing, doing whatever it takes to get some money. When I finally got an interview with a marketing company I’d dreamed of working for, it felt like the light at the end of the tunnel.
But here’s the thing: my stepmom, Corinne. We’ve never gotten along. Since she moved in when I was a teenager, it’s like she can’t stand the idea of me succeeding at anything. She has this habit of reminding me of every mistake I’ve ever made.
The morning of the interview, she was circling around me like a shark. “Don’t get too excited, Rowan. Remember what happened with that internship you didn’t finish?” Or, “What if they ask you something you can’t answer? You always freeze.” I pretended not to hear, but inside, my stomach was in knots.
Then the big moment came. I logged in, introduced myself, and started answering questions. I actually felt confident for once... until my door swung open.
Corinne barged in, walked right behind me so she was on camera, and said with this fake-sweet smile: “Oh, don’t waste your time. Rowan never sticks with anything. She couldn’t even last at Starbucks.”
I thought I’d throw up. My ears were burning. For a split second, I wanted to end the call. But I forced myself to breathe, smiled at the recruiter, and said, “Sorry about the interruption. I’d like to continue.”
My hands were shaking so badly under the desk, I had to clench them into fists. Somehow, I got through the rest of it.
When I shut the laptop, Corinne was waiting in the hall with this smug grin. “Well, now they know the real you,” she said. I locked my door and cried like a kid.
Two days later, I opened my email, expecting the worst. Instead, I saw: “Thank you. We would like to offer you the position. You showed that you are able to stay composed under pressure, which is a big requirement for this job.”
I literally screamed. I ran to show my dad. Corinne was on the couch and immediately butted in, telling my dad I’d “disrespected” her during the interview, that I embarrassed her, that I made her look bad.
My dad snapped at me to apologize, but I barely heard him. Because I had the job. I’d won.
And all I could think about was how this paycheck meant I could finally start saving for my own place. No more tiptoeing around her. No more sabotage. Just me, my work, and a shot at real independence.
Still, a part of me wonders: is it worth even trying to fix a relationship with someone who clearly doesn’t want me to succeed? Or is it finally time to move on and build my own life, away from all this drama?
—Rowan
Thank you so much, Rowan, for sharing your story with us.
We know it’s not easy to open up about something so personal, and we truly value your honesty. What you went through is tough, and while you already proved your strength, maybe these suggestions can help you figure out your next steps, whether that means protecting your peace or trying to rebuild family ties.
- Start a “freedom fund.” Every paycheck, set aside a little “escape savings” specifically for moving out. It doesn’t just give you financial freedom, it gives you mental freedom, knowing there’s a finish line in sight.
- Flip the script on family meals. Instead of avoiding Corinne, surprise her by cooking a full dinner one night and inviting your dad to sit together. It shows initiative and maturity, and it may throw her off balance enough to reveal her real attitude in front of him.
- Practice “polite distance.” Treat her like a difficult coworker instead of a stepmom. Civil hellos, short answers, no emotional investment. It keeps the peace without draining you.
- Bring your dad into your wins. Instead of letting Corinne narrate your life to him, update him directly: show him your work projects, your progress, your savings plan. Slowly shift the spotlight so he hears your version first.
- Set a “countdown mindset.” Every time she makes a snide remark, remind yourself: “This is temporary. Soon I’ll have my own place.” That way her words sting less, because they’re not forever.
- Write her a letter you may never send. Instead of confronting her in the moment, put all your feelings into a letter. You can decide later if it’s worth handing over or just keeping as your closure.
In the end, Rowan walked away with more than just a new job. She walked away with proof that staying calm and focused can turn even the worst situation into a win. But her story also raises some tough questions: What would you do in her place? Do you think Rowan’s dad should have supported her more? Is it better to cut toxic family members out, or try to make peace?
And if you want to read more stories about families in conflict, check out this other article about a woman who had to deal with a complicated relationship with her dad.