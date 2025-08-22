My Dad Disappeared When I Was 10—Then I Found a Clue 15 Years Later

Hello, Bright Side.

I’m writing this because my heart feels like it’s breaking all over again, and I don’t know where else to turn.

My name is Tessa M., I’m 25 years old, and I’ve lived in Portland, Oregon my whole life. But there’s a hole in my story, a missing piece that’s haunted me for 15 years.

When I was 10, my dad, Wyatt, left.

It was just a normal morning. He kissed me on the forehead, told me he was going to work, smiled at me like everything was fine, and then he walked out the door.

He never came back.

No note. No phone call. No explanation. Nothing.

For years, my mom, Eloise, told me that maybe it was better this way. But I could never understand what that really meant.