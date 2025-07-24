Dad Discarded Mom for Someone Younger—I Took Revenge

Hi, Bright Side.

I’m Emily, I’m 27, and I need to get this off my chest. Maybe someone out there can tell me if what I did was unforgivable—or if my pain somehow justifies it. Because right now, all I feel is a mix of bitterness, guilt... And a strange sense of satisfaction I can’t fully explain.

My parents divorced when I was 22. It wasn’t a battle, just quiet heartbreak. My mom, Diane, cried in the kitchen when she thought no one could hear. My dad, Richard, moved out and into a shiny new life. A condo downtown. A BMW. And then... Melissa.

She was 24.

At first, I tried to be neutral. “If she makes him happy...” That kind of thing. But Dad didn’t just fall in love—he paraded her.

Every family gathering, she was there. Clingy. Loud. Calling him “Ricky” in front of my grandma. Laughing way too hard at his dad jokes.

And the way he looked at her, like she was this golden trophy he had earned. Like she made him young again. Like we were nothing but relics of his past.

It stung. Every. Single. Time.