I Refuse to Spend My Paid Vacation Caring for My Sick Stepson, It’s Not My Responsibility
Hello Bright Side,
Every year, I (30F) get a paid vacation. And like most corporate employees, I usually look forward to it.
This year, my stepson was staying with when I was two days into my vacation. He suddenly got sick. My husband asked me to spend my vacation at home caring for him. I told him, “I’m not his mom,” and he called me “heartless.”
Pardon me, but how can he expect me to take care of his teenage son? I wouldn’t make a big deal out of it if he were just a small kid, but he’s almost fifteen. He’s at an age where he can take care of himself, let alone need a nanny to look after him.
So, without saying anything, I called the boy’s mom and asked her to come pick him up. She did, but when my husband found out, he was furious. He said he wanted his son to stay longer and that I ruined his plans.
I don’t have anything against my stepson, and I don’t mind helping out sometimes, but I don’t think it’s fair that my entire vacation had to turn into sick-day babysitting duty. His mom and dad should be the ones to step in when he’s sick, not me giving up the only time I get off work all year.
I understand my husband wants more time with his son, but that doesn’t mean I should have to sacrifice the break I’ve worked hard for. I told him if he wanted to spend time with him that much, he could’ve taken a day or two off from work and cared for him himself. Now he won’t stop bringing it up and making me feel guilty, and it’s putting a real strain on things at home.
So, am I really the heartless one here, or is it unfair that I’m expected to put my own time aside whenever this happens?
Best,
Jess
Thank you, Jess, for sharing your story. We’ve gathered some tips for you to navigate your situation better.
Keep emergency backups ready.
Since kids do get sick unexpectedly, suggest creating a backup plan with your husband and his ex. That might mean keeping a list of nearby urgent care centers, or arranging for the boy’s mom to be available sooner. This prevents you from being the default option every time.
Protect “non-negotiable” time off.
Choose at least one week or a few days each year that you clearly define as your vacation, no guests, no obligations. Make this a yearly routine. By doing so, everyone adjusts their expectations in advance, and you don’t have to fight over your time last minute.
Suggest shared care instead of taking it all on.
If your stepson gets sick again, offer to cover only part of the day and leave the rest to his parents. For example, you can handle meals or check-ins while his dad handles evenings. This shows you’re willing to help, but not to replace a parent full-time.
