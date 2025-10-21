I’m 100% Remote: I Refused My Boss’s New Rule to Work From the Office—HR Got Involved

Hi Bright Side,

I’m a 100% remote employee. Last week, my boss ordered me to start working from the office. Every day.

“But I live 3 hours away!” I tried to explain. “Yeah? What do you want me to do, send you a helicopter?” he replied. I just smiled...

The next day, I got to the office before him. 7:30 a.m. sharp. I looked like I’d just survived a long-haul flight, minus the vacation. I had just spent three hours driving, barely awake, clutching 2 energy drinks...

When he arrived and saw me there, he raised an eyebrow. “You actually made it,” he said. “Good to see some dedication.” I smiled weakly, “Oh, I’m very dedicated.”

Then I handed him the file. He froze as he found out what it was — my weekly expense report, neatly printed and carefully highlighted: fuel receipts, highway tolls, and the mileage reimbursement policy. At the bottom, the total stood out: enough to fund a small vacation.

“What’s this?” he blinked. “Company policy,” I said calmly. “You asked me to work from the office full-time, so I’ll need reimbursement for travel costs. It’s all by the book.”

He didn’t say anything. But HR did, the next day. They called him in for a chat about “reasonable working conditions.” That afternoon, I got an email: “Given the commuting distance, remote work arrangements will continue as originally agreed.”

So now, I’m back to working from home — at least officially. But ever since that incident, things haven’t felt the same. No matter how hard I try, he always seems to find a way to make me feel like I’m not giving enough, like my work somehow carries less weight because I’m not sitting under the same fluorescent lights as him.

Every comment, every email feels like a quiet reminder that in his eyes, I’m falling short, not in results, but in presence. And honestly, I’m not sure how to bridge that gap anymore.

— Paula