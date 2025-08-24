I Absolutely Refuse to Babysit My Brother’s Kids After My SIL Publicly Humiliated Me
Olivia was the dream aunt, always there, never asking for anything. But one family dinner turned her kindness into a cruel joke. Now, she’s done babysitting, for good. Here’s the moment that changed everything.
Olivia has sent a heartfelt letter to our editorial.
A woman named Olivia recently reached out to our editorial team with a letter that really touched us. She didn’t write out of anger, but because she was hurt, confused, and looking for advice. She opened her letter, saying, "I’m 29 years old and I have a twin brother, Jack. He has three kids. I’ve always helped him. I babysit whenever he asks. I never say no nor ask for money. I love his kids like they’re my own.
A few weeks ago, we had a big family dinner. During the meal, my brother said I was such a good aunt. I smiled, but then my SIL laughed and said something that left me speechless. She said, ‘Of course she’s a great aunt and a perfect free babysitter. But we all know why she’s always so happy to watch the kids!’
And then it got worse. Right there in front of all family members, she started saying more. She joked that I was too obsessed with her kids. That I probably babysit so much because I don’t have a life of my own. She laughed while saying it, and no one stopped her.
I sat there, frozen. I couldn’t say anything. I wanted to cry but held it in. I felt so small. I’ve always done my best to help her without ever asking for anything in return. And she turned that into a joke.
Olivia has always been there for her brother, nieces and her SIL.
Olivia wrote, “For years, I’ve been there for my brother Jack and his kids. From the day he became a dad, I stepped in. I gave up my weekends, canceled my dates, and just put my own plans on hold, just to be there for them. I didn’t even think to ask for anything back. Those kids brought me joy. I cared for them like they were mine.”
She added, “While I was spending all that time with the kids, Jack and his wife Lisa lived their lives without a worry. Every couple of months, they went away for a week, and I stayed with the kids. Lisa had spa days, shopping trips, long brunches with her friends, and all the time in the world for herself. She never had to stress about childcare, because she had me. Always available. Always saying yes.”
“Jack was even less around. He worked a lot, growing his business, and he spent time with the kids mostly on weekends. I was the one who dried their tears, helped them with schoolwork, made their meals, and read them bedtime stories when their parents weren’t around.”
She continued to explain her own past tragedy.
Olivia said, “Lisa never really got it. For me, babysitting wasn’t just about helping. It was something much deeper. My own life had cracks I was trying to patch. A few years ago, I went through a tough divorce. My husband left me for someone else. He had always wanted kids, but I couldn’t have any because of a serious health problem. After he left, I felt broken. I didn’t want to go through that kind of pain ever again.”
“So I turned to my brother’s kids. I gave them all the love I had. They filled a space in my heart I thought would always be empty. Looking after them gave my life meaning. But one moment at that dinner changed everything. And I still can’t believe how fast it all fell apart.”
Olivia explained the details, “It happened during a family dinner. Everyone was chatting and laughing. I was enjoying the evening, feeling happy to be surrounded by family. Then my brother stood up and said something sweet. He called me the perfect aunt to his kids.”
“That’s when Lisa turned to me and said, loud enough for everyone to hear, ‘Well sure, Olivia’s a great aunt and an amazing free babysitter! But we all know why she’s always so eager to watch our kids. She’s pretending they’re hers so she doesn’t have to face the fact that she’ll never have a family of her own. She’s too lazy and too desperate to build her own life, so she stays close to ours instead.’”
Olivia continued, “The room went quiet. My face felt like it was on fire. I was frozen in place. Then Jack laughed and said, ‘Honestly, Olivia, if you love our kids so much, maybe you should be a better babysitter. Our youngest still can’t count! Lisa does it all, she’s a great mom and still has time for herself. She knows how to balance life.’”
“My hands shook under the table. My stomach turned. I wanted to speak. I wanted to say how much I had given up for them, how everything I did was out of love, not because I was weak or lost. But I couldn’t speak. All I could hear was Lisa’s voice repeating in my head: ‘She’ll never have a family of her own.’”
“I barely remember the rest of that night. When dinner finally ended, I walked out with my head held high, but I was falling apart inside. That night, I couldn’t sleep. I stared at the ceiling, hearing their words over and over again. And I made a choice.”
“I’m done babysitting for them. It’s not because I stopped loving the kids. I still do, more than anything. But I finally saw the truth. Being kind doesn’t mean letting people walk all over you. If you never say no, they’ll never stop taking.”
“Jack and Lisa never truly valued me. To them, I was just someone to call when they needed help. Nothing more. But I am more. I’ve done enough. I’ve sacrificed enough. I’ve been hurt enough. And I won’t let them treat me this way anymore.”
“I just don’t know if I made the right call. Should I have stood up to Lisa at the table? Or was it finally time to step away? I still love those kids but I won’t let that love be used against me ever again.”
She just wanted to help, until her kindness turned into unpaid labor. Read her full story.
I Agreed to Babysit Sometimes—Not Become a Full-Time Maid