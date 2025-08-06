My DIL Wanted Me to Be a Free Babysitter, So I Taught Her a Lesson

Hi Bright Side,

I’m retired and honestly just trying to enjoy this stage of life. A while back, my daughter-in-law asked me to babysit her toddler a few times a week. I love my grandkid, so I said sure. I thought I’d be spending some time with them, maybe help out here and there. Nothing too crazy.

Well, that quickly turned into me being there almost every day. Suddenly, I was the one doing all the dishes, folding endless piles of laundry, changing diapers, preparing meals, cleaning up after tantrums, basically running their entire house while she either worked or went out. It was exhausting. I’m not young anymore, and this wasn’t what I signed up for.

One day, she mentioned they were going on vacation soon. I thought, Finally! A little break for me too. But then she smiled and said, "Don't worry, I'll leave the kid's schedule on the fridge so everything stays on track while we're gone." That's when I realized they were going without my grandson. And they expected me to take care of everything while they were off relaxing.