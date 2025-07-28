My Husband Gave My Mom’s Seat to His Mother at Graduation

Hello Bright Side,

I graduated with my Master’s last weekend. It was a huge moment for me. The university gave us 2 guest tickets, and I had always planned for them to go to my husband and my mom. She’s been my biggest supporter through everything.

When I got to the ceremony, my husband waved me over. He was already seated with his mom next to him. I looked around, confused, but didn’t want to cause a scene right before walking the stage. I figured maybe my mom was running late or sitting somewhere else.

Then, during the ceremony, I got a missed call and later saw a text from my mom saying: “I’m sitting outside. They wouldn’t let me in. I’ve been in the sun for a while. Feeling dizzy.” She has a condition where she can’t be out in the heat for too long, it messes with her blood pressure.

Turns out, she was standing outside the whole time. Security eventually helped her sit down and gave her water. She didn’t want to make a fuss and told them she was “just waiting for her daughter to graduate.”

After the ceremony, I asked my husband what the hell happened. He just shrugged and said, “I thought your mom would understand. Mine hasn’t been to anything like this before.”

I’m still stunned. He made that decision without even asking me. Now I have to explain to my mom, who almost fainted outside, why she didn’t get to see me walk the stage after everything she’s done for me.

And now my husband’s saying I’m overreacting. That “everything worked out fine,” and I should just let it go. We had a huge fight last night and honestly, I don’t even know how to look at him the same right now.

Sarah B.