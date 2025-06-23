My Fiancé and His Dad Secretly Planned to Betray Me

But last night, everything changed. Daniel thought I was asleep when I overheard him talking on the phone with his dad. They spoke in Spanish, unaware that I could understand. I was shocked to hear him say, “Listen carefully dad. What I’ll do is wait. You know I’m not really into her, she’s not my type at all. But once we’re married, I’ll have a way into her family’s money. Then I can figure out how to get out of it without making a mess. Trust me, I’ve got this.”

I stayed still, pretending to sleep, because I didn’t know how to react. Since then, I haven’t closed my eyes. Our wedding is just seven days away — everything’s ready, the guests are invited. I feel trapped and heartbroken. I don’t know what to do next or how to face this situation.

Please, I need your guidance.

Sincerely,

Emily