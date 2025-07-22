My Sister Shamed Me for Being Child-Free and Having No Stress—Then Asked Me for a Loan

I don’t have kids—I’m single, work full-time, and still manage to keep my life together. My sister, who has three kids under ten, constantly says I “wouldn’t understand what real stress is.” I usually bite my tongue.

Then one day, she called me out of the blue—not to chat, but to ask for a “small loan” to cover her car payments and groceries. I hesitated. She snapped, “You don’t get it—being a mom is hard.”

I reminded her I didn’t get to opt out of adulthood just because I’m not a parent. She hung up. Later that night, I saw a post on Facebook: a long rant about “selfish childless people” and how family should help without question.

I didn’t comment. But I also didn’t send the money.

Worse? One of her kids messaged me: “Mom said you’re not family anymore.”